Reclaiming a ‘Heritage of Lumber’ in Clarion County for Economic Development

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A heritage of lumber in Clarion County was celebrated during a recent workshop meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

Holly Komonczi (pictured above), the executive director of the Lumber Heritage Region (LHR), attended the meeting to promote the services of her organization.

LHR is a 15-county region in Northwest/North Central Pennsylvania that accentuates the importance of the lumber industry for the past, present, and future.

The goal of the heritage region is to market its assets to potential visitors, serve as a resource to the PA hardwood industry, and keep the region’s economic impact at the forefront.

In addition to Clarion County, LHR includes the counties of Cameron, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Indiana, Lycoming, Warren, McKean, Potter, and Tioga.

LHR is one of Pennsylvania’s 12 state-designated Heritage Areas.

The Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program is a multi-region asset-based economic development program rooted in the Commonwealth’s rich natural, cultural, and industrial history. DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation administers the Pennsylvania Heritage Areas Program.

“The LHR is dedicated to promoting the Heritage of Pennsylvania’s internationally significant forest region and recognizing its value as a sustainable asset,” Komonczi explained.

”The LHR promises to work throughout the 15-county region, utilizing the past to create a better place to live, work, and play. The LHR is an internationally recognized forest community with a sense of pride in our people, our quality of life, and the traditions of our rural heritage, preserving, relating, and enhancing the history and heritage of the people and their relationship with the forests or rural Pennsylvania.”

The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) is also an LHR sponsor, according to Komonczi.

“Hopefully, we can work together a little bit more moving forward. As a nonprofit, we get a lot of grants and have opportunities, and a DCNR line-item budget funds us.

“We apply for projects and a competitive grant, and we are now pulling in an average of $250,000.00 to $300,000.00 each year…We use some of our funds to cut the cost of expensive advertising, and those are things that your businesses within our region and your tourism will be able to take advantage of.”

Every other year mini-grants are offered, and Komonczi said there was one grant awarded in the past to North Clarion High School for a trail in the woods. LHR funded $5,000.00 and the $12,000.00 project.

Tourism is often highlighted, and Komonczi acknowledged that while such regional attractions as the Kinzua and the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon draw thousands of tourists, LHR hopes other attractions in the region would welcome the overflow.

Commissioner Ted Theran said Clarion County also has a historical link to the lumber industry.

“For example, we have a new company Lewis Lumber that makes premium hardwood flooring, and Clarion Wood Products makes all kinds of trim,” Tharan said.

Tharan also suggested that CCEDC, as the tourist promotion agency, could also identify other lumber operations in Clarion County that could produce a vendor show showcasing the companies we have available.

Komonczi said she would like to see a bigger project.

“Maybe a boat launch or a park you’re putting in that we could do something specific in there. Like maybe have some interpretive signage or, there’s just things I think we can do that way for sure.

“The only county that we haven’t been able to get a sign placed for the Lumber Heritage Trail was Clarion County because of our kind of odd boundaries. So, if you’ve got a good idea of where maybe we could put one of those, we’re opening that program back up, too. And, we actually are buying our arrows from a person here in Clarion County.”

For more information about the Lumber Heritage Region, go to https://lumberheritage.org.

