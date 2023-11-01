SPONSORED: It’s Time to Place Your Customized Holiday Orders at All American Custom Apparel & Engraving
SHIPPENILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Holidays are fast approaching, and it’s time to get your custom gift orders placed with All American Custom Apparel & Engraving.
Let All American put a nice little bow on all of your holiday needs this season with customized wooden or ceramic ornaments for the tree, charcuterie boards, serving utensils, or coasters for that special party.
Start a family tradition of matching shirts, and matching Christmas Pajamas, or get Santa a special mug for his milk and cookies.
Get a custom-made sign with your family name on it or slate with a full-color image of a loved one, pet, or grandkids on it to add some extra flair to your gift-giving this year.
Whatever it is you are planning this Holiday season, All American Custom Apparel & Engraving can help you out.
Have a special gift idea in mind but you’re not sure if they can do it? Stop by and find out! They can “Put Almost Anything on Almost Everything”!
Stop by All American Custom Apparel and Engraving located at 511 Main Street, Shippenville, PA, visit them online at www.AllAmericanHQ.com, or find them on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.