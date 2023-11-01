Mason Bauer of Burns & Burns Insurance Acquires Life & Health License
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Thursday, October 26, 2023, Mason Bauer of Burns & Burns Insurance passed the PA Life & Health Exam.
The exam covers many topics including, but not limited to, term and cash value (commonly called whole or universal) life insurance policies, medical plans, health maintenance plans, annuities, dental, individual and group policies, tax implications, retirement plans, and more. Mason is now licensed to sell Life and Health Insurance policies, and the previously mentioned products, to new and current clients.
Mason is a great example of how Burns & Burns goes above and beyond to be your one-stop shop for all of your insurance needs.
For information about how Burns & Burns Insurance can help you, please call 814-226-8041.
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings, and more! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs.
Visit Burns & Burns’ Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
