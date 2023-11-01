 

State Police Calls: Trooper Investigate Report of Terroristic Threats Against Juveniles in Sligo

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

psp state police cruiser 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Terroristic Threats in Sligo

Clarion-based State Police are investigating terroristic threats reportedly made on October 22 at 4:30 p.m. on Bald Eagle Street. The two male victims were ages 10 and 11.

Stolen iPad Air in Monroe Township

State Police in Clarion are investigating the theft of an iPad Air, valued at $600. The theft reportedly occurred on October 5 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:29 p.m. near the MainStay Suites Hotel in Monroe Township.

Motorist Escapes Injuries in I-80 Deer Collision

Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police released information on October 31 regarding a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 at mile marker 46.7 around 11:34 p.m. on October 15.

As the  2003 Honda Element was traveling westbound, it struck a deer at the 12 o’clock position and came to a controlled rest in the left side median of the interstate, facing south.

The driver, 41-year-old  Orlando D. Pichardo Rodriguez, of Hamilton, Ohio, was using a lap and shoulder belt and was not injured.

His passenger, 74-year-old Ana Rodriguez, of New York, New York, was also using a lap and shoulder belt. She, too, was uninjured.

DUI/Drug Possession

Clarion-based State Police released information on October 31 that they investigated a DUI/drug possession incident in Paint Township on June 28 at 4:20 p.m. A 40-year-old Shippenville woman was arrested.

Police say the driver was pulled over on suspicion of DUI while driving a 2009 Kia Sportage.

According to the release, she was charged with DUI/ On View Drugs.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

