Driver Escapes Injury in Weekend Rollover Crash

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

State Police Light Bar NightMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State police responded to a rollover crash near the intersection of Route 861 and Hawk Hill Road in Madison Township on Saturday, October 28.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police Information Release Report, PSP Clarion was dispatched to the single vehicle crash at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The crash occurred as 33-year-old Jonathan M. Kilner, of Hawthorn, lost control of his 2002 Ford F250 Supercab while traveling westbound on Route 861.

The vehicle traveled across the eastbound lane and struck an embankment off the left shoulder at the 11 o’clock position. The impact caused the vehicle to rollover onto its roof, coming for a final rest pointing northeast.

Kilner, who was wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured in the accident. He was cited for speeding.

Rimersburg Fire & Rescue, Clarion Hospital EMS, Cornman’s Towing, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.


