UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. – Interstate 80 westbound near Barkeyville has reopened following a crash.

According to a release issued at 7:59 a.m. by PennDOT’s Jill Harry, the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from the Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkeyville/Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City) in Mercer County.

An update posted on 511PA.com at 9:17 a.m. said the incident was cleared; however, motorists were advised that residual delays were expected.

Specific details on the accident have not been released.

Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to give themselves additional time to travel to their destinations.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.