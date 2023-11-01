Woman’s Alleged Month-Long Walmart Theft Spree Ends in Charges

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after an alleged month-long theft spree at Clarion Walmart that included audio cables, apparel, Kool-Aid, and pregnancy tests.

According to court documents, following a preliminary hearing retail theft charges against 29-year-old Dontay Shalease M. Wiley, of Lewisburg, were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on May 20th at approximately 1:10 p.m., Clarion-based State Trooper Brandon Collett was dispatched to the Clarion Walmart for the report of a past retail theft.

Upon arrival, he interviewed a Walmart Asset Protection employee, who stated that a female, later identified as Dontay Wiley, came to Walmart on April 7, April 17, May 6, May 7, May 8, and May 11 and failed to pay for various items on each date. Surveillance footage shows Wiley leaving the store without paying for the items, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the following incidents were noted:

On April 7, Wiley failed to pay for butter, pregnancy tests, frozen chicken thighs, lamb meats, Kool-Aid bags, and cheese. All items had a total value of $45.84.

On April 17, Wiley failed to pay for a sports bra, chicken, a country rib, a ribeye steak, jewelry, and a backpack. All items had a total value of $106.34.

On May 6, Wiley failed to pay for a Red Bull, banana nut bread, an audio cable, and an Apple cable. All items had a total value of $24.45.

On May 7, Wiley failed to pay for shredded cheese, chips, eggs, corn, T-bones, Tostitos, men’s wear, bacon, an aluminum pan, and aluminum foil. All items had a total value of $112.50.

On May 8, Wiley failed to pay for bracelets. The items had a total value of $34.00.

On May 11, Wiley failed to pay for shampoo, conditioner, sandals, shrimp, and a backpack. All items had a total value of $108.82.

The total value of items allegedly stolen by Wiley was $431.95, the complaint notes.

On July 25, Trooper Collett interviewed Wiley. She told him “When she is scanning items at the self-checkout, she is in a hurry and may have missed scanning items.” She then told Trooper Collett that she didn’t have enough money for the items she stole, the complaint states.

A criminal history check of Wiley indicated this is her first offense of retail theft, the complaint continues.

Charges against Wiley were filed on August 2 in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to court records, she was arraigned at 10:45 a.m. on August 14, on the following charge in front of Judge Schill:

Retail Theft, Take Merchandise – Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing was held on September 12 at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

Charges were held for court, and the case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The case is currently working its way through the court system.

