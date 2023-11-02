7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, November 2, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 8 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
