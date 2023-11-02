AJ Fetty-Coast, 16, of Millcreek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on October 30, 2023 at UPMC Childrens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

AJ was born in Farrell on October 17, 2007 to Alison M. Fetty and Alan G. Coast.

He was a Sophomore at Lakeview High School.

AJ was a mechanic in training and loved tearing things apart and fixing them.

He loved working on anything with a motor and searching for the next derby car.

He loved specialized pickup trucks, especially a 7.3 and Cat eyes.

He recently traded in his two dirt bikes to get his very own Dodge Ram 5-speed.

He loved driving, taking rides, and going mudding.

He loved being outdoors, riding his dirt bike, and going fishing.

He also enjoyed building Legos.

He loved listening to a variety of music from the Beatles, Ryan Upchurch, Zach Bryan, Juice World, Bailey Zimmerman, and the Suicide Boys.

He was a social butterfly, enjoying working out at Coolspring Gym, being the class clown and having a great sense of humor, helping others, and always thinking of others. He will be remembered as a smart, caring young man who was a great big brother, cousin, and friend.

AJ is survived by his mother: Alison Fetty of Sandy Lake and her companion Jim Fisher of Wheatland, his father: Alan Coast, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Slippery Rock, siblings: Adrian Fetty; Marley Coast; Tristan Fetty-Shardy; and Lukas Mihordin, maternal grandparents: Walter & Donna Fetty, paternal grandparents: Alan Sr. & Betty Coast, maternal great-grandmothers: Rose Rager & Virginia Fetty, paternal great-grandmother: Janet Coast, aunts & uncles: Angie Fetty; Matthew (Tonya) Murdock; Adam (Kristy) Fetty; Aaron (Angela) Fetty; Ashley (Joshua) Rodgers; William (Christy Pe) Fetty; Marlania Coast; and Jonathan Coast, close cousins: Autumn Rodgers; Zachary Rodgers; Jacob Murdock; and many other cousins, close friends: Ryan Wood; Drew Jones; Hemilynn Brazel; Robbie Reiser; as well as numerous other friends.

AJ was preceded in death by his uncle: Donnie Murdock.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro.

Visitation will be from 3 pm – 7 pm on Monday, November 6, at the funeral home.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 7, at 11 am at the funeral home with Rev. Virginia LaVan-Gadsby, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

