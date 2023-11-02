Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Pizza
This recipe is a hearty, zesty main dish with a crisp, golden crust!
Ingredients
1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon salt
3-1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour
1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
3 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
2 cups toppings of your choice (like sliced pepperoni, cooked crumbled sausage, chopped onion, sliced mushrooms, chopped green pepper or sliced olives), optional
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Directions
-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in water; let stand for 5 minutes. Add oil and salt. Stir in flour, 1 cup at a time, until a soft dough forms.
-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 2-3 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes.
-Punch down dough; divide in half. Press each half into a greased 12-in. pizza pan. Combine the tomato sauce, oregano, and basil; spread over each crust. If desired, add toppings of your choice. Sprinkle with cheese.
-Bake at 400° for 25-30 minutes or until crust is lightly browned.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
