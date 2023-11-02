Elberta Mae Fesenmyer, 92, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday Nov. 1, 2023 at Oakwood Heights Village.

Born April 1, 1931 in Lucinda, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward & Katherine Wolbert Ochs.

Mae was married in St. Joseph Church in Lucinda by Fr. William Holl on Aug. 23, 1958 to Frank A. Fesenmyer and he preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 1998.

Mrs. Fesenmyer was a member of St. Joseph Church, and was one of the first women to usher there.

She enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Mae will be remembered for her sayings and remarks and had a good sense of humor.

She is survived by three children: Lori Weller & her husband Charlie of Oil City, Gary Fesenmyer & his significant other Judy Cochran of Oil City, Marci Gonzalez & her husband Chris of Oil City; Grandchildren: Kayla Breene & her husband Corey, Austin Weller and his significant other Chantel Olson, Anissa Weller and her significant other Corey Lehman, Kylee Gonzalez and her fiancé Jake Miller; and by 6 great grandchildren: Bowen Breene, Paige Powers, Sarah McClure, Cayde Miller, Croix Miller and Lane Miller.

She is also survived by sisters: Marcella Seitz of Lucinda, Rosemary Weaver of Lucinda, John Ochs of Lucinda and Randall Ochs of Clarion.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Loraine Ochs and Wilford “Dick” Ochs.

Friends will be received from 4:00P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Friday in St. Joseph Church.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Window Fund/Organ restoration at St. Joseph Church.

The Family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Oakwood Heights Village for their care.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

