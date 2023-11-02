Election Preview: Five Commissioner Candidates Contend for Three Seats

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – It’s an exciting field of candidates looking for a seat on the Clarion County Board of Commissioners heading into the general election on Tuesday, November 7.

Five candidates are vying for three available seats on the board of county commissioners–two Republicans, two Democrats, and one Independent.

The candidates are (in alphabetical order) Wayne R. Brosius (Rep); Daniel Carey (Dem); Andy “Ace” Montana (Ind); Ted Tharan (Rep); and Braxton White (Dem).

The Election Process

During the general election, voters will be asked to vote for no more than two candidates. The three candidates who earn the most votes will win a seat on the board of county commissioners.

The Candidates

Wayne R. Brosius

Brosius is one of two incumbents seeking re-election.

According to a candidacy announcement released to the media in March, Brosius has served on dozens of committees and boards in his position including Clarion County Airport Authority, Drug/Alcohol Commission, Conservation District, Local Emergency Planning Commission, Prison Board, Community Action, Penn State Extension, and Transportation Advisory Committee.

In 2021, Brosius was the president of the Northwest County Commissioners Association, elected to the position by the organization of 49 county commissioners and executives across northwest Pa., covering 17 counties.

Brosius and his wife, Cheryl, have been married for 33 years and live in Shippenville. They have two children.

Daniel Carey

ExploreClarion.com could neither locate a candidacy announcement nor a website/social media page for Mr. Carey.

Carey did not attend the political forum hosted by exploreClarion.com at The Haskell House on April 27, 2022, the only candidate to miss the event. Likewise, Carey missed The League of Women Voters of Clarion County on April 18, 2022, and the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry’s Legislative Breakfast on May 5,20222. He did, however, attend the political form hosted by Bauer Wagner Properties at The Haskell House on October 30, 2023.

Andy “Ace” Montana

Andy “Ace” Montana is an independent write-in candidate. According to his campaign website, Montana “believes that there are several issues confronting the citizens of Clarion County. Although to him, the two most pressing issues, are the lack of infrastructure development on the five remaining exits of Interstate 80 located within Clarion County.”

Montana is a lifelong resident of the Clarion Borough and Clarion County. He graduated from CAHS in 1974 and Butler County Community College in 1976, earning a Mechanical Drafting/Pre-Engineering Degree. He returned to college and in 1997 earned a Real Estate/Finance Business Degree, with a Minor in Philosophy from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Montana has been a licensed Pennsylvania Real Estate Broker since 2008, upon which he is currently the Owner/Broker of Ace Montana Realty of Clarion.

Ted Tharan

Tharan is one of two incumbents seeking re-election.

According to a candidacy announcement released to exploreClarion.com in November, Tharan points to cutting taxes, “beefing up” the county’s maintenance staff, building new offices for the Probation and District Court 18-3-01, a new District Attorney’s office, renovations at the Human Services building and county courthouse, as well as a new state-of-the-art 9-1-1 Center as accomplishments during his two terms as a county commissioner.

There is more that needs to be accomplished, Tharan emphasized. Greater access to broadband Internet, affordable daycare, assisting ambulance and fire companies to become more financially stable, and getting affordable housing in the county are his priorities, he explained.

Before winning the county commissioner’s seat, Tharan owned and operated Tharan Custom Contracting of Knox for 39 years. He emphasizes his small business experience and a desire to streamline government.

Braxton White

According to his campaign website, White’s priorities are to reduce blighted properties through grants, fully fund county services such as CYS, EMS, and the Sheriff’s Department, expand regional opportunities, empower local leaders and small business owners to grow their ideas, increase access to broadband and wireless services, and fiscal responsibility and low taxes through sensible investments in the community.

White is a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He was honorable discharged in 2014. He has served on the Clarion Area School Board since 2017. He also served on the operating board for the Clarion County Career Center.

White and his wife, Stephanie, have been married for 12 years and have a son together.

