Golden Eagles Predicted to Place Sixth in MAC

CLEVELAND, Oh. – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced their preseason wrestling team and individual rankings for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday. Clarion was predicted to finish sixth in the conference this year.

(Photo credit: Kirkland Photography)

MAC preseason and in-season rankings are provided by WrestleStat.

The Golden Eagles have improved their team standing in every year of their membership in the MAC, last year finishing third at the conference championships behind only Lock Haven and Central Michigan. The majority of Clarion’s starters from last season return, headlined by 2023 NCAA qualifier and MAC finalist at 174 pounds John Worthing. Worthing is the highest-ranked Golden Eagle in the preseason rankings, coming in second at 174 pounds behind only 2023 MAC champion Alex Cramer of Central Michigan.

Clarion has two wrestlers ranked third at their respective weights in the preseason conference rankings. Junior Joey Fischer checks in at third at 125 pounds after taking fifth place at last year’s conference championship, while transfer sophomore Alejandro Herrera-Rondon ranks third at 157 pounds. Senior Cam Pine – who is making the jump from 165 to 184 pounds this season – is ranked fourth at the latter weight after placing seventh last year.

The 2023-24 season kicks off at home this weekend with the Clarion Open in Tippin Gymnasium on Sunday, November 5. The dual match season will commence on Nov. 11 with a quad meet at George Mason, with the Golden Eagles facing off with the Patriots as well as American and the Citadel. The first home dual of the year will be Thursday, November 16 when West Virginia comes to Tippin Gym.

