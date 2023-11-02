James R. “Jimmy” Highgate, 43, passed away, Monday, October 30, 2023 at his residence.

He was born the son of Richard E. and Pamela Kirkland Highgate on February 19, 1980 in Titusville.

Jimmy was a 1999 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys and fishing.

He had previously been employed as Manager at Long John Silvers Restaurant and was currently employed as a caregiver by Sunny Day In Home Care.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister; Melissa Highgate of Meadville; two aunts, Mary Whitman and Betty Cornmesser both of Franklin; four nieces and nephews, Kylee, Chase, Corey, Ashlyn; a great niece, Amelia; and a great nephew, Ivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Jonathan Bell of the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

Jimmy will be laid to rest in Black Ash Cemetery, Guys Mills.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on James’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.