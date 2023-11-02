Mary “Joan” Gibson, 88, of Knox, Pennsylvania, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born to the late Raymond & Mary Rex on October 26, 1935, in Pine City, Pennsylvania.

On June 25, 1954, Joan married Marvin “Hoot” Gibson, a match truly made in heaven.

Joan was a loyal servant to God, first and foremost.

She loved the church and loved sharing the love and warmth of her Savior, Jesus Christ, with as many people as possible.

She attended church faithfully at The Church of God in Turkey City.

She and Hoot had a heart for God’s work, along with going on mission trips they also spent many years serving at Burnside Church of God Campground.

Now that Joan has passed into the arms of her Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of her physical life on Earth, it is the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma Joan also loved cooking, baking, sewing, doing puzzles, and playing games.

She is survived by two sons: James R Gibson and his wife, Sharon of Turkey City and Marvin “Skip” Gibson, Jr and his wife April of Knox; one daughter: Beth Sherry and her husband, Lee of Knox; five grandchildren: Dana Sherry(Amanda) of Nickleville, Allicia Shaw(Josh) of Crown, Daniel Sherry (Audrey) of Kansas City, Missouri, James J Gibson (Stacey) of Turkey City, Jennifer Elslager (Nick) of Knox; 14 Great Grandchildren: Mackenna Taylor(Sean), Nichole & Rayanne Sherry, Gavin, Iris, Collin, & Riley Sherry, Autumn, Hannah, & Shaun Shaw, Brenton & Cadien Gibson, Nate & Baby Boy(due in February) Elslager.

Joan is also survived by her siblings: Shirley Rankin, Keith (Connie) Rex, Dana Rex, Ken (Nancy) Rex, & Den (Diane) Rex; Brother-in-law Rich Beichner and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband Marvin “Hoot” Gibson, parents, and her stepmother Sarah Rex, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Karen Sue Gibson, an infant sister Judy Rex, two brothers: Gene Rex and John Rex, and two sisters: Meda Beichner & Lita Kling.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 9am-11am at The Church of God in Turkey City, 479 Turkey Hill Road, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Funeral service will follow at 11am at the church with Pastor Korona Say & Pastor Tom Hannold officiating.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

