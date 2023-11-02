One Dead, Six Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Mercer County

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person is dead and six are injured following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Mercer County on Wednesday morning.

According to Mercer-based State Police, the seven-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday, November 1, at 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 80 East, in East Lackawannock Township, Mercer, County, at approximately 14.0 mile marker.

PSP Mercer reported the following incidents that occurred on Wednesday morning:

Prior to the crash, Unit 1, a tractor-trailer, was traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane on Interstate 80. At this time, the vehicle entered into a skid on the snow- and slush-covered roadway causing it to travel across the left-hand lane of traffic striking the median-side ditch. The vehicle’s trailer was partially blocking both lanes. At this time, Unit 2 (a second tractor-trailer) was traveling in the left right-hand lane and attempted to avoid striking Unit 1’s trailer by traveling on the right-hand berm. Unit 2’s trailer struck Unit 1’s trailer causing Unit 1’s trailer to jackknife and block all travel lanes.

Unit 3 (a third tractor-trailer) then entered into a skid and attempted to avoid Unit 1 and Unit 2, but it came to a final rest facing south against Unit 1.

Unit 4–a white Mercedes-Benz SUV–then struck Unit 3 at approximately the passenger-side cabin door area.

Units 5 and 6 struck Unit 3’s trailer in the right-hand lane and median.

Unit 7 (a commercial vehicle) then entered into a skid striking Unit 5 and rear-ending Unit 4, pinning Unit 4.

Mercer-based State Police detailed the following results of the crash:

Unit 1 sustained moderate front-end damage. The operator was using his seat belt and was not injured.

Unit 2 sustained major damage to the driver’s side of the trailer. The operator was using his seat belt and was not injured. His passenger suffered minor head injuries and was transported to Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Grove City.

Unit 3 sustained major damage all around. The operator was using his seat belt and was not injured.

Unit 4 sustained major damage all around. The operator was extricated by civilians on the scene and was then transported to AHN Grove City for medical evaluation. Unit 4’s front-row passenger was entrapped and unconscious. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was extricated from the vehicle by Mercer East End Volunteer Fire Department and transported to AHN Grove City Medical Center.

Units 5 and 6 sustained major all-around damage. All operators and passengers were using seat belts and suffered minor injuries.

Unit 7 sustained major front-end damage. The operator was using his seat belt and was not injured.

All units were towed by Mercer Auto Wreckers.

Mercer East End Volunteer Fire Department, Superior EMS, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.

Both lanes on Interstate 80 eastbound were closed for several hours.

The roadway was re-opened at approximately 4:20 p.m.

This crash investigation is ongoing, according to police.

