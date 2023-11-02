PennWest Clarion Salutes Nation’s Veterans

CLARION, Pa. – Interim president Dr. Laurie Bernotsky signed a proclamation on Tuesday designating November 6-10 Military and Veterans Appreciation Week at Pennsylvania Western University.

(Pictured above: PennWest Interim President Dr. R. Lorraine Bernotsky signs a PennWest Military and Veterans Appreciation Week proclamation with Reyanna Solomon (left), a junior criminal justice major; Roldan Riley, a senior biology major; and Sgt. Laura Miller and Staff Sgt. Luke Bauer, National Guard recruiters.)

The proclamation reaffirms PennWest’s commitment to serving and supporting veterans and military families and lauds the continued contributions of past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“PennWest is proud to count many military veterans – along with Reserve, National Guard and active-duty service members – among our students, alumni, faculty and staff,” Bernotsky said. “Today, and throughout the year, we acknowledge the special range of experiences they bring to our university community.”

Clarion ROTC cadets will conduct an outdoor flag-raising ceremony on Friday, November 10,

beginning at 8:30 a.m. outside Suites on Main, followed at 9:00 a.m. by a community breakfast in Eagle Commons, 840 Wood Street, Clarion.

The breakfast is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.

Rep. Lee James will serve as the keynote speaker. James, a U.S. Navy veteran who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration from Clarion, has a proud family history of military service that spans four generations. As representative of Pennsylvania’s 64th Legislative District, James serves constituents in all of Venango County and part of Crawford County.

PennWest Clarion – Venango will have its annual veterans’ program at 11:00 a.m. on November 13 in the auditorium of Robert Rhoades Student Center. The theme is “A Remembrance of Service – Saluting Our Veterans,” which builds upon the traditional Flags for the Fallen observance.

