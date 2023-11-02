 

Police Searching for Allegheny County Man with Ties to Area

Thursday, November 2, 2023 @ 01:11 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Sean Dugan MissingSPRINGDALE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are on the lookout for an Allegheny County man who frequents the area.

Sean Dugan, 58 of Springdale, was reported missing on Monday.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt and black sweatpants, Hamar Township Police Chief Jason Domaratz said.

Dugan’s car, an Acura sedan, was spotted on Monday evening on Gulf Lab Road at the Bessemer Railroad entrance in Hamar Township.

According to Domaratz, officers searched the township and the Allegheny River on Tuesday with no success. Pittsburgh River Rescue searched the area on Wednesday but were also unsuccessful in finding Dugan.

Dugan owns a camp in Newmansville, Washington Township, Clarion County, and is a regular visitor to the Tionesta area.

He is described as a white male with short hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Dugan’s location is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department, which is now handling the case, at 724-274-9022.


