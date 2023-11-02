Rollover Crash at Entrance to Wayne Richard Weaver II Memorial Bridge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash near the Wayne Richard Weaver II Memorial Bridge (Toby Bridge) on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call for service for a one-vehicle crash along State Route 1005 came in at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

Crews from Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

Clarion 9-1-1 said the scene was cleared at 9:19 a.m.

