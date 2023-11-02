 

CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWDOWN: Clarion-Limestone Faces ECC in D9 Title Match Tonight on exploreClarion.com

Thursday, November 2, 2023 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_2023-10-10-221933DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — No. 1 seed Clarion-Limestone will take on two-seed Elk County Catholic tonight in the District 9 Class 1A Volleyball Championship live on exploreClarion.com’s Gatesman Auto Body Volleyball.

Pre-game coverage starts at approximately 6:15 p.m. with the match starting at 6:30 p.m.

All of the action, live from DuBois, can be found at exploreClarion.com, D9Sports.com and exploreClarion’s YouTube channel.

Clarion-Limestone advanced to the championship match by defeating Oswayo Valley on Tuesday night while Elk County Catholic defeated Coudersport.

The stream is also brought to you in part by BGM Custom Wear and Rossey Busing.


