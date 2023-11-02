 

Patton Financial Advising: Time to Bulk Up Your Emergency Fund

Thursday, November 2, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: Time to Bulk up your Emergency Fund.

A financial crisis — such as a job loss or medical emergency — can strike when you least expect it. It is important to be prepared by having a financial safety net in place — not having one could prove to be financially devastating. But bulking up your emergency fund isn’t always easy, especially during times of economic uncertainty. According to a recent study, only 26% of people say they have more emergency savings than they did a year ago, and 39% say they have less.1

Generally, you’ll want to have at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a readily available emergency fund. Your living expenses include items such as your mortgage or rent, debt payments (e.g., credit card, car loan), groceries, and insurance costs. The actual amount, however, should be based on your particular circumstances. Consider factors like your job security, health, and income when deciding how much money you should save in your emergency fund.

Read The Full Article Here: Time to Bulk up your Emergency Fund

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
