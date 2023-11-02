SPONSORED: Plantar Fasciitis Options Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At SEC, the providers feel the best way to alleviate the pain and disability of this common condition is to stimulate the regeneration and strengthening of the plantar fascia through a structured, targeted program.
The plantar fascia is a thick band of supportive fibrous tissue that runs along the bottom of your foot. With repetitive stress or other factors, the insertion can become diseased and inflamed causing pain in the bottom of your heel. A bone spur may form; however, the spur is not the cause of the pain and disability.
Scar tissue can form when the condition is chronic. This abnormal tissue can be hypersensitive due to dysfunctional nerve fibers as well as from the chemicals released from the damaged cells which increase the perception of pain by your nervous system and result in a poor biological environment not conducive to healing.
Traditional steroid injections can decrease inflammation temporarily but do not provide any stimulus for new, healthy tissue to form within the plantar fascia insertion; the opposite occurs.
Steroids cause tissue damage especially if injected directly into tendons, ligaments, or fascia. The steroid also does nothing to physically break up the scar tissue and adhesions. Chronic anti-inflammatory therapy with NSAIDs can also weaken tissue over time by blocking the chemicals responsible for healing. Because steroids and NSAIDS do not promote healing, the plantar fascia remains diseased, dysfunctional, painful, and in some cases, partially torn. Recurrences are therefore common.
SEC’s Shockwave device uses non-invasive mechanical pulse waves directed at the diseased tissue to stimulate the healing process. This breaks up the chronic hypersensitive, friable scar tissue. The body then can resorb and remove it. The pulsed energy vigorously stimulates the formation of healthy collagen and other supporting soft tissues to regenerate the plantar fascia insertion into a healthy, organized structure able to absorb the wear and tear of daily life. During Shockwave treatment, you will feel a dull, deep ache as the pulse targets the pain-generating tissue. The settings of the Shockwave machine will be adjusted to your comfort.
View the demonstration video: https://youtube.com/shorts/OWIFob2kTRg?si=TeOHBMXvrnZhx0yz
They use a Class IV High Energy Medical Laser in combination with Shockwave to accelerate healing, improve oxygen delivery, stimulate the formation of new blood vessels, and decrease inflammation. The medical laser application is painless, and typically patients only feel a very soothing, relaxing heat in the area as the laser infuses healing energy.
You will likely experience significant improvement during the treatment program. The healing will continue for several months after you end your treatment as your body regenerates the plantar fascia into the strong, durable tensile band it was designed to be.
In consultation with one of SEC’s doctors, patients can also include a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to further help regenerate the plantar fascia. An ultrasound-guided injection of PRP also uses the injection needle to fenestrate the fascia which allows the PRP as well as fresh blood to infiltrate deep into the diseased tissue, allowing healing from the inside out. This may be a good option for patients who may have more scar tissue, such as those who have had previous steroid shots or those who have partial tears shown by MRI or ultrasound. Typically, however, most patients do very well with the non-invasive Shockwave/Laser program.
PRICING OPTIONS:
- 6 Sessions of Shockwave & Class IV Medical Laser Therapy – $595
- 3 sessions of Shockwave & Class IV Medical Laser Therapy + 1 PRP Injection – $795
- PRP Injection, (includes one Shockwave Treatment) – $595
- PRP Injection added to the 6 sessions program — $395
Patients in any of our musculoskeletal programs receive 25% off a Performance & Recovery IV Infusion to further aid in the reduction of whole-body inflammation and enhance overall metabolic health improving their potential for the best result.
These services are self-pay only and not billable to or reimbursable by insurance.
Spine & Extremities Center also offers High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT), Radial Pressure Pulse Wave Therapy, and Spinal Decompression services alone or in combination for a synergistic effect to treat a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.
To book an appointment download the Spine & Extremities Center app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
