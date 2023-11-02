State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Knox Borough Results in DUI Arrest



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to the following incidents:

DUI Arrest in Knox Borough

Around 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on East State Street/Dennison Street, Knox Borough, Clarion County, on a 2006 Hyundai Azera.

Police say the driver–a 40-year-old Kossuth man–was arrested for DUI and on an arrest warrant.

Ignition Interlock Violation

On October 28, around 3:12 p.m., PSP Clarion made an arrest for an ignition interlock violation on Route 66/Dolby Street, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The vehicle involved is a 2003 Ford.

The arrestee is a 52-year-old Sligo man.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.