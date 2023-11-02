 

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Knox Borough Results in DUI Arrest

Thursday, November 2, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

image - 2023-08-31T075354.041
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to the following incidents:

DUI Arrest in Knox Borough

Around 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on East State Street/Dennison Street, Knox Borough, Clarion County, on a 2006 Hyundai Azera.

Police say the driver–a 40-year-old Kossuth man–was arrested for DUI and on an arrest warrant.

Ignition Interlock Violation

On October 28, around 3:12 p.m., PSP Clarion made an arrest for an ignition interlock violation on Route 66/Dolby Street, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The vehicle involved is a 2003 Ford.

The arrestee is a 52-year-old Sligo man.


