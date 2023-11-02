 

Vehicle Ends Up in Pond on Fisher Road

Thursday, November 2, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Strattanville Pond Accident - Fisher Rd and Fair Haven Rd - 2023.11.01 - 1STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an accident on Tuesday evening in which a car ended up partially submerged in water.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call for service came in at 8:29 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, for an accident on Fisher Road and Fair Haven Road in Strattanville.

Strattanville Pond Accident - Fisher Rd and Fair Haven Rd - 2023.11.01 - 3

Personnel from the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

Clarion County 9-1-1 staff could not disclose whether or not there were any injuries.

The scene was cleared at 9:52 p.m., according to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1.

Strattanville Pond Accident - Fisher Rd and Fair Haven Rd - 2023.11.01 - 2


