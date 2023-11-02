WATCH LIVE – Gatesman Auto Body Volleyball: C-L vs. ECC (D9 Class 1A Championship)

Gatesman Auto Body Volleyball: Clarion-Limestone takes on Elk County Catholic in the District Class 1A Championship live from DuBois, Pa. Pre-game starts at approximately 6:15 p.m. Match starts at 6:30 p.m. If this stream fails, visit exploreClarion’s YouTube Channel.

