Winnie Veonah Jez, formerly of 209 Oak Grove St, Oil City, died October 31st several days after her 100th birthday.

She had been residing at Oakwood Heights Village nursing home for over four years.

Winnie was born October 29, 1923 in Mills County, Texas, the daughter of Tom Alexander and Lois Reynolds Stevens.

She graduated from Goldthwaite High School as Valedictorian.

She worked at garment factories, National Gypsum Company, and Consolidated-Vultee Aircraft Corporation.

During WWII she worked in a factory inserting fuses into bombs as she didn’t trust anyone else to do it safely.

She married William S. Giles who was in the Army Air Force and they moved to Oil City after his discharge.

There she worked at the YMCA Cafeteria, and then Polk Center after her husband died in 1973.

It was here that she met co-worker John R. Jez and they were married August 19, 1977 and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Mrs. Joseph (Gloria) Dougherty of State College and Arlene Balch of Altoona; 3 grandchildren, Justin Dougherty of Brooklyn, Brian Dougherty of Pittsburgh, and Laura Balch of Pittsburgh as well as her three great-grandchildren, Lucien Dougherty and Felix and Opal Balch.

Also surviving is her sister Alexandra Stevens of Lubbock, Texas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers (Edwin, T.J., and Alvis Stevens), and a son, William Jerome Giles.

She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon.

Winnie loved gardening and fishing.

She was well-loved by her clients at Polk Center and took pride in her work.

She was also an Avon lady and won a distinguished award for her sales.

