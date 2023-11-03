7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, November 3, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Isolated showers before 11am, then isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday
A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
