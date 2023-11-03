Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taste-of-Fall Salad

You wouldn’t believe how refreshing this salad is!

Ingredients

2/3 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, divided



Dash cayenne pepperDash ground cinnamon3 tablespoons sugar, divided1 package (5 ounces) spring mix salad greens1/4 cup olive oil1 teaspoon Dijon mustard1/8 teaspoon salt1 medium pear, thinly sliced1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-In a large heavy skillet, cook the pecans, 2 tablespoons vinegar, cayenne and cinnamon over medium heat until nuts are toasted, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar. Cook and stir for 2-4 minutes or until sugar is melted. Spread on foil to cool.

-Place salad greens in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the oil, mustard, salt and remaining vinegar and sugar; drizzle over greens and toss to coat. Arrange the greens, pear slices and pecans on six salad plates. Sprinkle with cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.