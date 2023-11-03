Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taste-of-Fall Salad
You wouldn’t believe how refreshing this salad is!
Ingredients
2/3 cup pecan halves
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, divided
Dash ground cinnamon
3 tablespoons sugar, divided
1 package (5 ounces) spring mix salad greens
1/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 medium pear, thinly sliced
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions
-In a large heavy skillet, cook the pecans, 2 tablespoons vinegar, cayenne and cinnamon over medium heat until nuts are toasted, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar. Cook and stir for 2-4 minutes or until sugar is melted. Spread on foil to cool.
-Place salad greens in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the oil, mustard, salt and remaining vinegar and sugar; drizzle over greens and toss to coat. Arrange the greens, pear slices and pecans on six salad plates. Sprinkle with cheese.
