Connie M. Highlander, 64, of Oil City, died at her residence on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, peacefully in her sleep.

She was born in Butler on April 5, 1959 to the late C. Jay and Isabelle (Corbett) Croyle.

She was a 1977 graduate of Karns City High School.

She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Fertigs.

Connie enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was married in Emlenton on October 27, 2013 to James L. Highlander, and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Monica Weeter and her husband Aaron of Oil City and their children Macy and Allie; and Angela Shaffer and her husband Jason of Oil City and their children Kylie, Braydon, and Ryker; two step-children, Kacie Bollig and wife Chantel of Idaho and their daughter Rylinne, and Dale Highlander of Minnesota and his children Abbey and Charles.

Also surviving is a sister, Brenda King and her husband John of Hooker; two brothers, Jay Croyle and his wife Bess of Foxburg, and Charles Croyle and his wife Tammy of Karns City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Burke.

Visitation will be held Saturday (November 4) from noon – 2 p.m. in the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora-Fenelton Rd., Chicora, PA 16025.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 2 p.m. with Rev. C. Jay Croyle, Connie’s brother, and a Church of God of Prophecy Bishop, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

To express online condolences to Connie’s family, visit www.hilefh.com or www.hilebest.com.

