Cousin Basils Restaurant to Host Free Pizza Friday!

Friday, November 3, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

7M1A2982 copy (1)CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant & Bar in Clarington and exploreClarion.com have teamed up to continue the weekly giveaway – Free Pizza Friday!

Each Friday, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE large two-topping pizza.

For details on how to enter, visit exploreClarion.com on Facebook or Twitter.

For those who do not have Facebook or Twitter, entries can be emailed to info@exploreClarion.com with “Free Pizza Friday” in the subject line. Include your name, address, and phone number in the email.

7M1A2985 copy (1)

Visit Cousin Basils Restaurant & Bar, of Clarington, online to learn about the other great menu options they offer.

Cousin Basils is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


