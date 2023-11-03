Gail M. Miller, 61, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Meadville, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the home of her daughter where she had been living.

Gail was born in Oil City, on January 26, 1962, a daughter of the late William and Patricia (Dolby) Barr.

On November 22, 1980, Gail married William “Bill” L. Miller, Jr.; he preceded her in death on March 23, 2023.

She attended services at the Salvation Army.

Gail was a 1980 graduate of Meadville Area High School and worked as a machine operator for several years.

She enjoyed playing computer games, doing jigsaw puzzles, walking and helping others.

Gail is survived by three children William L. Miller III (Jenna) of Meadville, Jennifer C. Gropman (Johnny) of Las Vegas, NV, Jonathan J. Miller (Rhonda) of Meadville; five grandchildren Cole, Isaac, Madison, Elizabeth, Kellymae; a sister Debora Probst (Perry) of Columbus, GA; three brothers Ricky Barr (Rachel), Randy Barr, Jeff Barr (Cathy) all of Meadville; several nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents and husband, Gail was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Monday, November 6, 2023 at STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, with her uncle, Vern Dolby, officiating.

Gail will be laid to rest in Grove Hill Cemetery, Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gail’s memory to Mizner Funeral Home, 404 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.

