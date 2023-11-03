Police: Clarion Bicycle Thief Claims Revenge as Motive

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing a bicycle as revenge for past slights.

Court Records show that on Tuesday, October 31, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Riley Micheal Brink, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, a known female called the Clarion Borough Police Station on October 21, 2023, at 5;40 p.m., to report a stolen bicycle taken from her yard on Leatherwood Drive. The bicycle was last seen on the evening of October 20, 2023.

On October 21, 2023, at 6:27 p.m., Officer Foust was dispatched to a known business to speak with the known female who made the report. Officer Foust arrived and spoke to the victim and the known female who reported that the bike was in the hallway of the first floor inside the known business. They took Officer Foust to the bike. The known female and victim said that the bike was the one reported stolen, according to the complaint.

Officer Foust told them to take custody of said bike, the complaint notes.

The victim stated that his friends had contacted him on that day and said that they saw Riley Brink riding it around and contacted him. The victim pointed out that when they found the bike in the known business, it was parked beside Brink’s bike, the complaint indicates.

Officer Maxwell observed a known male on South 6th Avenue on October 23, 2023, at approximately 2:40 a.m. He pulled up to him in the cruiser and asked him how he was doing. The known male came over to the passenger side window and engaged in small talk for a couple of minutes, according to the complaint.

After speaking with the known male, Officer Maxwell asked him what he knew about a stolen bicycle. The known male allegedly became nervous and stated he was not sure what Officer Maxwell was talking about, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Officer Maxwell advised the known male that he knew that was not true and that a witness saw who took the bike. The known male hung his head and then stated that he was not sure what Riley, meaning Riley Brink, was thinking about stealing the bike.

Officer Maxwell asked the known male how the whole thing started.

The known male advised that Brink had come to him and told him he was going to steal the bike. Officer Maxwell asked the known male if he knew why Brink stole that particular bike. The known male stated he did because the bike belonged to the victim, whom Brink has an ongoing feud, the complaint notes.

The known male stated that Brink went to the victim’s residence and stole the bike on Friday night. The known male advised Officer Maxwell that he told Brink not to do it, but he would not listen to him. Officer Maxwell asked the known male where he was when Brink took the bike. Initially, the known male stated he was at his apartment. He later admitted that he walked to Eagle Park Apartments with Brink trying to convince him not to take the bike, the complaint indicates.

The known male stated he did not go any farther than Eagle Park. Brink then continued to the victim’s residence and stole the bike. The known male stated that Brink then brought the bike back to his apartment, the complaint states.

Officer Maxwell asked the known male if he would come out to the station to make a statement and stated he would make a statement, but requested to do so on Monday during the day. Officer Maxwell advised the known male that this was not going to go away and that it would be in his best interest to follow through and make a statement. He advised he would, according to the complaint.

On October 23, 2023, at approximately 1:58 p.m., Detective Roger Wright interviewed the known male. The known male advised Detective Wright that he is not familiar with street names in Clarion, but was with Riley Brink near Eagle Park Apartments, the complaint notes.

Brink relayed to the known male that he was going to take a black bike and the known male told Brink not to take it. The known male then left because he did not want to get into trouble. The known male went back to his residence, and Brink showed up with the black bicycle. The known male stated that he went to bed and when he woke up, Brink was gone and so was the bicycle, the complaint indicates.

The interview with the known male was audio and video recorded, according to the complaint.

On October 23, 2023, at approximately 4:19 p.m., Officer O’Neil and Detective Wright responded to Main Street, Clarion Borough, and observed Brink walking on South 6th Avenue. Detective Wright exited the patrol car and made contact with Brink. He confronted him with the knowledge that he had taken the bicycle, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Brink then advised that he stole the victim’s bike for “revenge,” as he has stolen bikes from him in the past. Brink advised that the victim “got his bike back.”

According to court records, Brink is awaiting arraignment on the following charges:

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

