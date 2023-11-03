Shirley A. Nevel, 88, of Stone Church Road, Emlenton, a retired A-C Valley school teacher, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 1, 2023 at Parker Personal Care.

Shirley was born in Emlenton on October 5, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Sara Milford McNany.

She was a 1953 graduate of Emlenton High School, and earned a B.S. in Elementary Education at Clarion State College.

Shirley began her teaching career in New Castle in 1957, and in 1960, she taught at the Mars Area Elementary School, she began her career at A-C Valley in 1964, teaching at both Parker and Emlenton Elementary Schools.

After 17 years of teaching kindergarten, she retired from the Parker Elementary School in 1989, where she had earned the respect of the district’s parents, students, and staff.

Shirley was a longtime, active member of the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton.

She was an avid reader, and enjoyed the company of her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. “Pete” Nevel, who passed away on October 20, 2012.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey C. Nevel and his wife, Lori, of Pittsburgh, and Mark A. Nevel and his wife, Jamie, of Emlenton; three grandchildren, Nicole, Ethan, and Eric; two brothers, Harold McNany and Paul McNany; two sisters-in-law, Lin McNany and Marlene McNany, all of Emlenton; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Russell McNany, and a sister-in-law, Louise McNany.

A private funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Dennis Barger will be held at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton.

Interment will be beside her husband in the Scrubgrass Stone Church Cemetery in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Parker Personal Care for their kind and compassionate care.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Parker Personal Care, 103 Seward Street, Parker, PA 16049.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

