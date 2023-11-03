SPONSORED: Andy ‘Ace’ Montana – Write-In Independent Candidate for Clarion County Commissioner

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Andy “Ace” Montana is a write-in Independent candidate for Clarion County Commissioner and Clarion Borough Council on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Ace is a 67-year-old life-long resident of Clarion Borough and Clarion County.

Ace graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1974, and Butler County Community College in 1976, earning a Mechanical Drafting/Pre-Engineering Degree. He owned and operated Montana’s Gym from 1982 through 1991. After closing the gym, Ace returned to college, and in 1997, earned a Real Estate/Finance Business Degree with a Minor in Philosophy from Clarion University of Pennsylvania/Penn-West Clarion.

Ace has been a licensed Pennsylvania Real Estate Broker since 2008, upon which he is currently the Owner/Broker of Ace Montana Realty of Clarion.

Ace is a member of the Clarion Immaculate Conception Parish, the Immaculate Conception Chapter of the Knights of Columbus (Non-Active member), and a current member of the Clarion Borough Council.

On July 1, 2023, Ace was newly elected as the first and current Chairman of the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force (CCEMSTF).

Ace believes that there are several issues confronting the citizens of Clarion County; however, there are two pressing issues.

The first issue that Ace recognizes is the lack of infrastructure development in the five remaining exits of Interstate 80 located within Clarion County. Clarion and Clearfield Counties are lucky enough to be the only two counties within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to have six Exits of Interstate 80 located within their perimeters. Securing grant funding to develop the remaining five Exits is paramount to the growth and development of Clarion County. It will be a wasted opportunity if not acted upon, for business, manufacturing, job growth, and lost revenue to the residents of Clarion County.

As a licensed Pennsylvania Real Estate Broker, Ace is well aware of how time, location, and access to transportation are a must in today’s business environment.

The second pressing issue is that of the continued funding of the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services. As chairman of the CCEMSTF, Ace is dedicated to providing access to ensure future funding of the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services, while not having an additional tax burden assessed to the citizens of Clarion County.

Ace is dedicated to ensuring that the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services will continue to be viable while providing top-notch service in the process.

Ace is funding his own campaign and only seeks the endorsement of the voting electorate of Clarion County.

Please take the time to write in Andy Ace Montana for Clarion County Commissioner, and if a resident of the Clarion Borough, please write in both, for Clarion Borough Council, and also Clarion County Commissioner.

Both the first name and last names must be written in. No initials. Ace can be contacted at 814-226-7316; ace@acemontanarealty.com, or www.acemontanawritein.com.

“An Independent voice founded on common sense…”

Paid for by the candidate – Andy “Ace” Montana.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.