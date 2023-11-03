Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Celebrates Red Ribbon Week
CLARION, Pa (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission partnered with several Clarion County school districts to provide educational programs for Red Ribbon Week, taking a visible stand against drugs and alcohol by celebrating from October 23-31.
Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of drug use and the problems related to drugs facing our community and encourages parents, educators, business owners, and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles. The campaign brings together parents, schools, and businesses as we look for ways to keep kids and communities drug-free.
In 1985, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique S. “Kiki” Camarena was killed by drug traffickers. Shortly after his death, citizens from his hometown of Calexico, California, began wearing red ribbons to remember him and commemorate his sacrifice. The first official Red Ribbon Week celebration was created by the National Family Partnership in 1988. NFP continues to coordinate the campaign for families, schools, and communities across the nation each year.
Since then, the red ribbon has symbolized a continuing commitment to reducing the demand for illicit drugs in our communities. Research shows that children are less likely to use alcohol and other drugs when parents and other role models are clear and consistent in their opposition to drug use and the misuse of prescription drugs.
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) would like to remind Clarion County communities that alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and problem gambling prevention and education services are offered at no cost to all organizations/groups throughout the county. Prevention programming is an essential component to our youth’s education providing protective factors from kindergarten through 12th grade to promote safe substance-free living. AICDAC also offers awareness programs for professionals, parents, caregivers, and senior citizens.
Prevention awareness presentations are customizable based on each agency, youth group, and community needs. AICDAC also provides free educational materials to distribute to agencies and/or businesses. Suggested groups or events prevention programming can be offered to include but not limited to school students, scout troops, and church youth groups.
Examples of prevention programs are listed below:
CATCH My Breath E-Cigarette and Juul Prevention
Program provides students with the skills to resist peer pressure and media influences to try e-cigarettes. The overall goal of the program is to prevent the initiation of e-cigarette use among preteen and teen adolescents through educational strategies such as, social emotional learning, peer-facilitated cooperative learning groups, large group discussions, analysis of mass media, and goal setting.
Grades: 5th – 12th
Why Animals Don’t Smoke
Story boards and animal puppets reinforce with children the dangers of tobacco and its effect on the body.
Grades: Pre-K – 1st
Why Athletes Don’t Smoke
The program discusses why athletes of all kinds, from skateboarders to dancers to basketball players, should say no to tobacco and how tobacco can affect the body.
Grades: 1st – 3rd
Wise Owl’s Drug Safety Kit
Prevention approach using an animated three video lesson based on healthy decisions related to drugs and medicine. This interactive method uses questions as the base of the three videos which feature Wise Owl and his niece Wendy and descriptive problem-solving solutions. Posters, games, and activities are all part of the lesson objectives.
Grades: Kindergarten – 3rd
2M2L (Too Much to Lose)
Curriculum developed to address problem gambling among youth. Through interactive games, activities, and class discussions the program educates young people about the dangers of problem gambling. Information will guide students in making healthy life decisions. Studies show that youth are at risk for developing a gambling problem the younger they start.
Grades: 6th – 12th
Stacked Deck
Evidence-based PowerPoint problem gambling prevention curriculum that teaches young people to approach life as smart risk-takers and weighing the pros and cons of their actions. The program also discusses the history of gambling, signs and risks of problem gambling, and skills for good decision-making and problem-solving.
Grades: 9th – 12th
Operation Prevention
A PowerPoint presentation designed for students to examine the reasons people turn to opioid use and misuse, and act as investigative reporters to consider the who, what, when, where, why, and how of opioid use and misuse. They will also investigate how the opioid epidemic may be impacting their own community. Completion of the program will earn scout troops a Red Ribbon Week patch from the DEA.
Grades: 3rd-12th
Had I Only Known Drug Trends/Teen Scene
A PowerPoint presentation designed to educate adults about the latest community, state, and national drug trends and can be tailored to certain types of drugs discussed upon request. Education about signs and symptoms of substance use and what to look for as a parent/caregiver. Includes a display of more than 50 paraphernalia objects that may be hidden in plain sight.
Please call 814-226-6350 ext. 104 or email jdolby@aicdac.org for more information about prevention programming and scheduling.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, help is available, and recovery is possible by calling 814-226-6350. Services are free and confidential. Narcan kits are also available.
www.facebook.com/AICDAC
www.aicdac.org
