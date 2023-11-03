 

Clarion County Weekend Guide: Gingerbread Tour – Specialty Shops, Antiques, Crafters, Relaxing Restaurants and Much More!

Friday, November 3, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2023-11-03 125924CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Things to do in Clarion County this weekend include the annual Gingerbread Tour featuring specialty shops, antiques, crafters, artisans, and relaxing restaurants!

(Photo courtesy Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2023

Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour

When: Friday, November 3, 2023
Where: Cooksburg, PA and Surrounding Areas
Details:
Friday, November 3, 2023, through Sunday, November 5, 2023
For specific details, check out Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour’s website https://gingerbreadtour.com/.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2023

First Step: Starting a Small Business in Pennsylvania

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where:
Details:
The First Step: How to Start and Finance Your Business This monthly seminar provides an overview on the steps to start a business along with an in-depth look at a business plan. Topics include business registrations, licenses, business structures, taxation, research tools, and what to expect in financing your business. For more information, follow this link: https://business.pa.gov/event/first-step-starting-a-small-business-in-pennsylvania-61/.

Christmas Open House at The Old Mik House Gift Shop

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: 115 Homestead Lane, Tionesta, PA (Fryburg area) Click here for map.
Details:
They’ll be tons of great gift ideas for your family and friends and plenty of Christmas decorations to put your home in the holiday spirit! For more information, visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/theoldmilkhousegiftshop

Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023
Where: Cooksburg, PA and Surrounding Areas
Details:
Friday, November 3, 2023, through Sunday, November 5, 2023
For specific details, check out Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour’s website https://gingerbreadtour.com/.

Multiphasic Blood Screening

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Health & Wellness Center, 330 North Point Drive, Trinity Point, Clarion, PA 16214

Details:
For more information, follow this link: Clarion Organizations Come Together for Multi-Phasic Blood Screening event

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2023

Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023
Where: Cooksburg, PA and Surrounding Areas
Details:
Friday, November 3, 2023, through Sunday, November 5, 2023
For specific details, check out Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour’s website https://gingerbreadtour.com/.

