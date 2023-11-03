Kerle Tire Game of the Week: Falcon Knights Visit Rovers for Big Playoff Matchup

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues with a big Friday night playoff matchup as Union/A-C Valley visits Brockway, and Explore Sports will have all of the action live from Varischetti Field.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Randy Cathcart on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

It was a surprising outcome in Week 4.

Undefeated Brockway traveled to take on 1-2 Union/A-C Valley, which was coming off a 72-0 loss to Central Clarion.

The Rovers would cruise to 4-0, right?

Wrong.

The Falcon Knights stunned Brockway, winning 12-7. It sent the Rovers into a mini-funk with a 29-7 setback the next week to Port Allegany.

Now, as the two teams are set to meet again in the first round of the District 9 Class A playoffs at Brockway, both coaches and teams are throwing that Sept. 15 game out the window.

Read the full story here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and D9Sports.com.

