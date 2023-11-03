Know Your Neighbors: Art Goodman Bakes a Mean Angel Food Cake.
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Art Goodman, a long-time resident of Rimersburg, recently took home first place at the Clarion County Fair for his Angel Food Cake.
(Above photo: Art Goodman with his award-winning Angel Food Cake. Photos by Adrian Weber.)
He bakes in reminiscence of the fond memories he shared with his grandma.
Goodman, who works for the postal service in Callensburg and is a PIAA Football Official, recalls constantly spending time in the kitchen with his grandma–who he refers to as “Mama King”–from a very young age.
“Mama King was always a very good baker, and she would make everything from scratch,” he explained.
“She passed away…and, everybody loved her angel food cake. One day I was looking for the recipe, and I could not find it. Well, here I looked and found a box of angel food cake mix and I said to my mom, ‘Please tell me this isn’t true!’ My mom told me, ‘Yeah, she always made it out of a box.'”
“Well, she fooled me,” Goodman laughed recalling the story.
With Mama King’s legacy as a great baker preceding her, Goodman decided to perfect an Angel Food Cake recipe from scratch.
The following photos and captions are a guide to the start of his process of creating the award winner:
(Above photo: To start, Goodman takes 12 egg whites and adds cream of tartar and salt to his mixer.)
(Above photo: “Add sugar and mix until it’s frothy.”)
(Above photos: “See how the peaks are standing up? When you pull the beater out of your mix, your mix should stay up which lets you know it’s good to go. That’s why Angel Food Cake is hard to make… timing. If you pull it too soon, it will sag, or if you let it go too long, it will be too hard. You have to find that happy medium.”)
(Above photo: Goodman adds almond extract and vanilla extract, and next he carefully adds cake flour and starts to fold all the ingredients together. “You want to keep the air in the batter, that’s why you fold.” Goodman folds until the cake batter isn’t visible.)
(Above photo: “The next thing is optional. I do it because it helps keep the pan clean, but the excess batter at the top, I clean off. That way you don’t have a bunch of burnt Angel Food Cake to clean later.”)
Goodman puts the cake in the oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes on the bottom rack of the oven.
“I grew up baking with Mama King. When we were with her, we were baking something. My mother also did a lot of baking. Now, I’m picking it up,” Goodman told exploreClarion.com.
“It’s about bringing back the memories of baking with grandma from when I was little and other people’s enjoyment. I like making people happy. For me, I do it through baking.”
It turns out Goodman can’t even enjoy his own renowned creation. He’s allergic to dairy.
And – No, he’s not opening a bakery.
“I do it because I enjoy it. I don’t want to do it for money.”
Once the 45 minutes are up, Goodman allows the cake to cool upside down and finishes it off with the icing.
“I do a coconut buttercream icing with almonds and then drizzle milk chocolate over top.”
“I like doing something different. I try to put my own twist on it,” he added.
Goodman was polite enough to cut the author of this article a slice of his work. The author can attest to its excellence.
(Above photo: The finished “Art.”)
Goodman gets many requests which have resulted in other kinds of Angel Food Cake such as Lemon, Chocolate, and even an Upside-Down Pineapple Angel Food Cake.
He encourages others to participate in the fair and enter their own creations.
“They have an Apple Pie and a Chocolate Cake contest, as well, and a junior baking contest. All the winners can then move on to the farm show in Harrisburg.”
For more information, visit https://www.clarioncountyfair.com/premium-book/.
(Above photo: Goodman’s first-place ribbon. Photo provided by Art Goodman.)
