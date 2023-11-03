State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Damage to Trail in Madison Township



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to the following incidents:

Criminal Mischief to Trail System in Madison Township

PSP Clarion are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred along the Armstrong Trail System along Sarah Furnace Road/Scenic Hill Lane, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say unknown actor(s) cut locks and damaged multiple gates to access the trail via off-road vehicles.

The incident occurred sometime between October 1, 2023, and October 28, 2023.

The damaged locks and gates were valued at $716.00.

The investigation continues.

Suspected Child Abuse in Shippenville Investigation Underway

State Police in Clarion became aware of a report of suspected child abuse that occurred in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, the incident occurred between February 1, 2023, and February 28, 2023.

The nature of the incident is reported as “statutory rape/sexual assault.”

The victim is listed as a 13-year-old Marienville male.

The investigation continues.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.