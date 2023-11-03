 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Damage to Trail in Madison Township

Friday, November 3, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A Plan to Stop Diverting Road Dollars to Pa. State Police Could be a Final Piece of This Year’s Budget
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to the following incidents:

Criminal Mischief to Trail System in Madison Township

PSP Clarion are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred along the Armstrong Trail System along Sarah Furnace Road/Scenic Hill Lane, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say unknown actor(s) cut locks and damaged multiple gates to access the trail via off-road vehicles.

The incident occurred sometime between October 1, 2023, and October 28, 2023.

The damaged locks and gates were valued at $716.00.

The investigation continues.

Suspected Child Abuse in Shippenville Investigation Underway

State Police in Clarion became aware of a report of suspected child abuse that occurred in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, the incident occurred between February 1, 2023, and February 28, 2023.

The nature of the incident is reported as “statutory rape/sexual assault.”

The victim is listed as a 13-year-old Marienville male.

The investigation continues.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.