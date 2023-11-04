7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, November 4, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 6 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
