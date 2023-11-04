BREAKING NEWS: Structure Fire in New Bethlehem Closes Route 66

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A structure fire on Saturday morning closed down State Route 66.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 7:20 a.m. for a structure fire at 4973 PA-66 in New Bethlehem.

Fire companies out of New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Limestone, Clarion, and Distant (Armstrong County) were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Hospital EMS was also called to the scene.

The dispatcher told exploreClarion.com at 8:32 a.m. that it is currently an active fire and Route 66 is closed.

Stay with Explore for updates on this Breaking News story.

