 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Structure Fire in New Bethlehem Closes Route 66

Saturday, November 4, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Route 66 fireNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A structure fire on Saturday morning closed down State Route 66.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 7:20 a.m. for a structure fire at 4973 PA-66 in New Bethlehem.

Fire companies out of New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Limestone, Clarion, and Distant (Armstrong County) were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Hospital EMS was also called to the scene.

The dispatcher told exploreClarion.com at 8:32 a.m. that it is currently an active fire and Route 66 is closed.

3224CA5B-

Stay with Explore for updates on this Breaking News story.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.