Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Danish Pancakes

Perfect breakfast for a Saturday morning!

Ingredients

2 large eggs

2 cups whole milk



1/2 cup butter, melted1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour2 tablespoons plus 2-1/2 teaspoons sugar, divided3-3/4 cups vanilla ice creamFresh blueberries and sliced strawberries

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and butter. In a small bowl, mix flour and 2 tablespoons sugar; add to egg mixture and mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.

-Heat a lightly greased 8-in. nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir batter. Fill a 1/4-cup measure three-fourths with batter; pour into center of pan. Quickly lift, tilt and rotate pan to coat bottom evenly. Cook until top appears dry; turn pancake and cook 15-20 seconds longer or until bottom is cooked. Remove to a wire rack. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon sugar.

-Repeat with remaining batter and sugar, greasing pan as needed. When cool, stack pancakes with pieces of waxed paper or paper towels. Top each pancake with 3 tablespoons ice cream. Roll up; top with berries. Serve immediately.

