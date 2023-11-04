Darlene J Mazon, 66, of Stoneboro passed away surrounded by her family on November 2, 2023.

Darlene was born to the late Oran and Gladys (Weaver) McCloskey on February 8, 1957.

Darlene retired from the Polk Center after 35 years of service.

Darlene was an avid Bingo player.

She enjoyed the outdoors through her passions in fishing, gardening, and camping.

Darlene was incredibly passionate about spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She loved watching them during their sporting events and anything else they were up to.

She was very excited about being able to pass on her love for fishing to her grandkids as well.

Darlene also had a love for her rooster, Tweet.

Darene is survived by three children: Ed (Lynn) Mazon of Stoneboro, Michelle Butterfield of Stoneboro, and Bradley (Jennifer) Mazon of Mercer.

Darlene She leaves behind her grandchildren: Eddie and Kenny Mazon, Dallas (Amanda Shipwash) Butterfield, Gabbie (Shane McArthur) Butterfield, and Nora Mazon.

Darlene is also survived by Jordan, Brycen, and Clayton, her great- grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Darlene leaves behind four siblings: Kathy Dell, Donna Werger, Don McCloskey, and Linda Chaffee. In addition, she is survived by her significant other, Michael Baker, as well as his children: Michael Baker Jr. and Greg (Windy) Baker; and grandchildren: Clifton, Matthew, and Hannah Baker.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Flora (Cookie) Myers, and her niece, Allison Canon.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro.

Visitation will be from 4 pm – 7 pm on Tuesday, November 7.

A funeral service will take place at 11am Wednesday, November 8, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

