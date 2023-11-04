Driver Charged in Barnett Twp. Crash

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was charged following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 899 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville.

The incident happened on November 2, 2023, around 12:48 a.m.

The driver, a resident of Reynoldsville, was traveling southbound on Route 899 in a 2004 Honda Civic when they lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions. The report indicated that the driver was moving at a speed that was too fast for conditions.

As a result, the vehicle skidded and crashed into an embankment along the northbound lane of State Route 899. The front airbags of the car deployed upon impact.

Despite the driver experiencing possible injuries, they refused transport by medical services. However, they intended to visit the Dubois emergency room independently for further evaluation. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver, whose name was not released, faces charges under section 33091 of Pennsylvania’s motor vehicle code, which pertains to driving on roadways laned for traffic.

The Pennsylvania State Police continue to urge drivers to adjust their speed to match road and weather conditions to prevent such incidents. As winter approaches, roads can become slick and icy, increasing the risk of accidents.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.