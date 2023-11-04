Kathryn Ruth Griffin, 71, of Utica, passed away suddenly on November 1, 2023 at her residence.

Born, October 14, 1952 in Meadville, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Bessie Lucille Calvin Wheeler.

She married Robert P. Griffin on October 1, 1982 and he preceded her in death on December 15, 1997.

She graduated from Conneaut Valley High School and was a nurses aide at the Sugar Creek Station for several years.

Kathryn loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her entire family and in her spare time would crochette and sew.

She also loved to bake, her flowers and plants and traveling.

Survivors include her children; Lori Ferry (Dave) of Cochranton, Lee Smith (Tonia) of Cochranton, Michael Smith of Lawton, OK, Michelle Scott (Ken) of Hadley, Jennifer Horn (Karl) of Cooperstown, Julie Smith of Utica, Bobbi Griffin of Franklin, Cindy Beir (Steve) of Franklin, Robert Griffin (Donna) of Palmyra, NY, Melody Coe (James) of Lacey, WA, Scott Griffin (Christina) of Jacksonville, FL and Terry Griffin (Marlene) of Jacksonville, FL. Three sisters, Karen Hayes (John) of Ft. Myers, FL, Karla Wheeler of Conneautville and Kara Wood (Rodney) of Conneautville. Several grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and her entire family.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Kelly Wheeler, a brother, Kieth Wheeler, son, Donald Griffin, a daughter-in-law Diana Griffin, a grandson, Jeremy Deets and a son-in-law, Cory Griffen.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Monday, November 6, 2023 from 4:00pm until 7:00m.

The funeral service will be at the funeral home 11:00am on Tuesday with the Rev. Gary Jones, officiating.

Interment will in the Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Utica Fire Department.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.