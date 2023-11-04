Knox Rushes for 350 Yards as Oil City Rolls Past North East in D10 Playoffs



ERIE, Pa. (EYT) — Back in Week 3, North East visited Oil City in a Class 3A showdown. Ethen Knox was injured and in street clothes and Hayden Wilson left the field in a Stat-MedEvac helicopter. The Grapepickers cruised to a 35-0 early season win.

Knox was back this time around, rushing for 350 yards and five touchdowns as Oil City rolled to a 51-14 win over North East on Friday night in Erie.

(Pictured above, Ethen Knox sheds a tackle for Oil City during the Oilers playoff win over North East/photo by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

Also back was Wilson, whose injuries turned out being far less severe than initially feared.

“Ethen isn’t the same Ethen as last year,” Oiler coach Dan York said after their final regular season game against Titusville. Knox ran for 355 yards that night but York said he wasn’t 100%.

On the Oilers first possession, Knox broke free into daylight, two North East defenders in close pursuit. He crossed the 50, then the 40, and it looked like he was going to be caught from behind when the Ethen of old appeared and he hit another gear around the 30 and just left everyone in his dust for a 59-yard touchdown.

Knox perhaps quieted the naysayers with that run. He added two more long touchdown runs of 78 and 28 yards.

The Oilers weren’t as one dimensional as they were against Titusville. Wilson had a couple big catches for big gains. Jon Hargenrader, Cole Findlay, Sean Alexander and Kevin Pearsall combined for over 150 yards rushing with Findlay adding more than 50 through the air.

Oil City executed on all but one extra point attempts with four 2-point conversions and one kick.

The defense also forced four turnovers and shut out the Grapepickers in the second half. the Oilers cruised to a 51-14.

The Oilers will face Sharon in the district semi-finals at a site and time to be determined.

(Story by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)

