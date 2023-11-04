Meredith “Merv” Best, 71, of Knox, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023, following a brief period of declining health.

Born June 29, 1952, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Laird and Aldine (Brocious) Best, also of Knox.

Merv was married to the love of his life, the former Sharon Wolbert, who is left to cherish his memory.

Also surviving are his son, James Best of Columbus, OH, as well as several stepdaughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, who reside locally.

Additionally, Merv is survived by his sister, Wanda (Larry) Palm of Franklin, along with several nieces and nephews.

Merv was preceded in death, not only by his parents, but also his sisters, Elinore Kenemuth and Carol Geib.

Merv was well known in the Knox community, frequently supporting local businesses, whether it was enjoying daily breakfast with the same group of grizzled older fellas, or stopping by the local convenience stores for coffee and lottery tickets.

Together, Merv and Sharon enjoyed buying and selling antiques and treasures of all kinds, and folks traveled from near and far to see what new and eclectic findings Merv and Sharon had to offer.

Merv was a great friend and supporter to those lucky enough to peel back his onion-like layers.

His trademark train engineer’s cap will be greatly missed around town!

Per Merv’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services, however a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home of Knox, PA.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

