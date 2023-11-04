Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Clarion Celebrates Remodel as Part of Largest, Single-Day Rollout In Company History

CLARION, Pa. – Walmart celebrated the grand reopening of its newly-remodeled Supercenter at 63 Perkins Road in Clarion on Friday.

The celebration was part of Walmart’s largest single-day rollout of grand reopenings in company history.

The Clarion store is part of grand reopening celebration representing more than half a billion dollars in capital investments in local communities across 30 states.

Walmart associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony and community celebration. The event was attended by local nonprofits and Walmart associates who worked at the store when it originally opened in 1997.

In the past two years, Walmart has invested nearly $9 billion to upgrade more than 1,400 stores across the country. Each store’s reopening is part of Walmart’s Signature Experience, which seeks to inspire customers and provide them with a seamless, high-quality shopping experience. Upgraded features include improved layouts, expanded product selections and innovative technology that allows Walmart associates to better support customers and make shopping more convenient and enjoyable.

During Friday morning’s celebration, Clarion Walmart Store Manager Rodney Ciecierski highlighted the store’s transformations as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:



Expanded Grocery Pickup and Delivery to help customers receive their orders in a quick, convenient manner.



New signage for easier store navigation shopping in store and using the Walmart App.



Added 15 new self-checkout lanes in addition to existing checkout lanes.



Reorganization of departments with an expanded variety of products, including apparel, electronics, toys, sporting goods and more.



Upgraded pharmacy and vision center.



Updated restrooms, a new family restroom, and a new mother’s room for a clean, comfortable, and private option for nursing mothers.



Rodney Ciecierski is one of the associates who originally opened the store in 1997. He started with Walmart as an hourly associate and rose through the ranks to become Clarion Store Manager.

“Our associates are excited about these changes and our ability to serve more customers through online pickup than ever before,” said Clarion Store Manager Rodney Ciecierski. “These upgrades are an investment by Walmart to make sure families in Clarion County have a convenient, welcoming place to shop, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone to our store.”

To reinforce Walmart’s dedication to the communities it serves, the store manager will present $16,400 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:



Corsica Volunteer Fire Company



Forest County Youth Field Day Inc.



Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania Inc.



Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company Inc.



New Bethlehem Fire Department



Pennies from Heaven



Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library Association



Redbank Valley Public Library



Summerville Public Library



UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh



Zenith Community Program Inc.



In addition, Clarion Walmart customers can save time and money by shopping when, where, and how they want. The Clarion store now offers the following innovations:

Expanded Pickup – Walmart’s Pickup option has become a favorite among busy shoppers. It provides the convenience of online shopping and allows them to quickly collect their groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. The best part is that Walmart Grocery Pickup is completely free of charge. Furthermore, customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well.



Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free. Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.



Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay



Walmart+ – Walmart+ is a membership program designed to save our members time and money on their everyday essentials, plus so much more. For us, that means giving them access to great benefits like free delivery from store, free shipping with no minimum order, a Paramount+ Essential subscription, mobile Scan & Go, member pricing on fuel, ability to earn to Walmart Rewards and early access to deals. Walmart+ costs $98 per year and includes a 30-day free trial period. You can sign up or get more information at

To take advantage of these Walmart shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.

