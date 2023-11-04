Robin Ann Fuge-Timblin, 69, of Miola, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2023 at home.

She was born in Indiana, PA on December 6, 1953 to the late John and Julia (Daniels) Fuge.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Harriet (Donald) Whitesel and a brother Rodney “Jake” (Eleanor) Fuge.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Timblin Sr.; siblings, John “Jack” (Edna) Fuge Jr., Richard (Marilyn) Fuge and Nancy Vorhees.

In addition, a stepson, Ralph Timblin Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was employed at O-I in Clarion for 34 years until the plant closed.

She loved painting and doing crafts.

Robin was a past worthy matron of the order of Eastern Star.

She was also a captain in the Civil Air Patrol and a member of Track and Trail Search and Rescue, and the North American Search Dog Network.

She loved her furry babies and will be sorely missed.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.