Russell “Russ” Eugene Dayton, 65, of Cochranton, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 after several months of poor health.

Born November 15, 1957 in Franklin, PA, he was the youngest son of Robert and Mary Bodien Dayton.

Russ was a 1976 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Learning skills from his dad, Russ eventually took over his dad’s business, Dayton Roofing.

Russ worked hard to provide for his family and enjoy the freedom and success of being self-employed for over 30 years, later through Russ Dayton Contracting.

During winter months, he took the opportunity to spend time with friends in Vegas, Myrtle Beach, or Florida.

Russ enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and playing in men’s softball leagues.

He appreciated the humor of telling jokes and good stories while watching the horse races and checking the daily lottery numbers.

However, there was absolutely nothing in the world that he enjoyed more than spending quality time with his children and grandchildren.

Counted among his greatest blessings are his children: Erica Haubrich and her husband John; Daniel Dayton and his wife Holly; Drew Dayton and Elissa Dayton. Seven grandchildren who brought joy to Russ’s life include: Berlin and Lucy Haubrich, Brinley, Harper, Beckett, Kendall and Bridger Dayton.

Also surviving are his stepmother Donna Dayton, two brothers: Bobby and Randy Dayton, one sister Cheryl Dayton, two step brothers Mike and Bill Hahn and one step sister Kim Sutch.

Russ appreciated the kindness of people who looked out for him during his life.

He taught his children to know that people do care, to come together especially in times of need, and to take care of themselves and others.

Preceding him in death are his beloved sister Darlene Dayton and his parents.

A celebration of Life service will be held on 11/18/23 from 2-4 P.M. at Cochranton Community Church 3993 E. Church St. Cochranton, PA.

The DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., COCHRANTON is in care of arrangements.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.